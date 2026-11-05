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America's Historic Midterm Election Bombshell: What It Means For The Auto Industry
By Christopher Smith,5 days ago
Something extraordinary just happened in the United States. Democrats were voted into office like crazy – winning elections against Republicans in some areas for the first time in decades. No matter your political leanings, the 2026 midterm elections will go down in history as a sharp rebuke to the Trump administration's policies and actions.