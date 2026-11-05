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The Turbocharged SUV With 36 MPG And A $40k Starting Price Is A Great Buy In 2027
By Michal Okonski,5 days ago
If there's a single powertrain that is the best for most people, it might be the plug-in hybrid. Useful electric range that can cover most commutes and shopping trips with a gas engine right there when you feel like going on an adventure. Kia's been able to harness the popularity of this engine type to give buyers of midsize SUVs lower running costs with the Kia Sportage.