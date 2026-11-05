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The 10 Worst-Depreciating Cars Of 2026, Ranked By How Much Value They Torch
By Gilbert Smith,4 days ago
ISeeCars has rounded up the fastest and slowest depreciators on the new-car market, looking at five-year losses in value, and turning up some interesting trends. Namely, EVs seem to be incapable of holding their value. Electric cars make up half of the following list, with a hybrid making for six electrified vehicles, and four combustion-only models.