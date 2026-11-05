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Hardcore GX 550 Off-Roader Is The G-Class Conqueror Lexus Won’t Build
By Joel Stocksdale,3 days ago
While the Toyota Land Cruiser and 4Runner are probably the most popular Toyota SUV platforms for off-roaders, the Lexus GX seems to be gaining more popularity. Its appeal, both for the current model and previous ones, is that it's effectively the same as a Land Cruiser Prado (the smaller of the two main Land Cruiser lines). In its current iteration, it even packs a much more powerful engine than the Toyota.