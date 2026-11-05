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2 New V8s, 13,700 LBS Towing, 1 Main Rival To Beat - 2027 Chevy Silverado 1500 First Drive
By Joel Stocksdale,3 days ago
Even though it's racked up the years, Chevrolet has been selling an impressive number of its Silverado 1500 full-size pickup trucks. Understandably, Chevy doesn't want to lose that momentum, especially since it has already lost some with its electric and heavy-duty models. So, it has given the truck an overhaul, and it's taking a different strategy with how it's powering its new truck.