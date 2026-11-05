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There Are Only 2 Brand New Toyota Supras Left In America, One Has A Manual
By Roger Biermann,2 days ago
This past month, Toyota registered just 18 Supra sales across the United States, bringing its total for the year to 2,455 units. While it's surprising that the latter figure is little over a hundred more than the same timeframe last year, what's unsurprising is why so few were sold. The GR Supra has been out of production since March 2026, coinciding with the end of production for its BMW cousin, the Z4 Roadster. That means new Supras are in short supply, so short, in fact, that there are only two new Supras left in all the United States of America.