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It's Official: Range Rover Evoque And Velar Are Dead After 2027
By Brett T. Evans,3 days ago
The world will be two Range Rovers poorer by the end of next year, as the automaker plans to sunset its entry-level Evoque and compact Velar SUVs as it frees up production capacity for other models. Both Range Rover models will exit production in mid-2027, which the automaker says is in line with their natural production cycles, although that could actually be something of an understatement. The smaller Evoque will be eight years old by that time, while the Velar will be nine.
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