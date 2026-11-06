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The Tiny 4x4 That Gave the Jeep Wrangler A Run For Its Money
By Sean McManus,8 days ago
The Suzuki Samurai, known internationally as the Jimny, is a compact 4x4 that left a large impression across the automotive world. This pint-sized adventurer may have carried different badges in various markets, but its rugged spirit and off-road utility have remained consistent throughout its history. This little rig has been big business for Suzuki, so it is worth telling the tale of its origins, features, and legacy.
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