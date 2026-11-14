Carbondale’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both bedside care and high‑pay travel work. Here are a couple of solid roles worth a quick look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Carbondale, IL

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10‑hour day shifts )

(13 weeks, , 10‑hour ) Pay: $3,378 per week (with potential tax‑free stipends for those who qualify)

Travel Cath Lab Tech role with a 13‑week assignment starting 11/30/2026, 8A–6P. Comes with day‑one medical, dental, and vision options, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and strong travel perks like lodging and meal per diems for eligible travelers.

Employer: Alpharus Health

Alpharus Health Location: 1080 E Park St, Carbondale, IL 62901

Type: Full-time, Overnight (6:30 PM – 7:30 AM, 3 shifts/week)

(6:30 PM – 7:30 AM, 3 shifts/week) Pay: $16.93 – $24.47 per hour, based on experience and credentials

Overnight CNA role in a residential substance abuse treatment facility, supporting adults in recovery. You’ll assist nursing staff, take vitals, monitor meds, and help keep the unit safe. Strong benefits: medical/dental/vision, 403(b) with 3% match, 18 PTO days plus 9 holidays, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, and eligibility for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s still posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.