🏥 Carbondale, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Carbondale’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel tech work to federal mental health roles. If you’re in medical or allied health, there’s solid variety here.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Carbondale, IL

Salary: $3,378 per week (travel package, 10‑hour shifts)

(travel package, 10‑hour shifts) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts (approx. 8A–6P), start 11/09/2026

This Cath Lab Tech contract comes with aggressive pay packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401(k), daily or weekly direct deposit, and free CEUs. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience and want strong travel perks plus 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Carbondale, IL (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Salary: $16.00/hour (typical base pay range)

(typical base pay range) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

This role puts you on the front line helping patients with prescriptions, inventory, and customer service in a busy CVS store. You’ll complete a structured training program and, where allowed, may help with immunizations and point-of-care testing, plus get access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement benefits if eligible.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Marion VA Medical Center – Carbondale clinic)

(Marion VA Medical Center – Carbondale clinic) Location: Carbondale, IL

Salary: $82,615 – $107,405 per year (GS-11)

Type: Full-time, Permanent, Federal

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm (may include some early mornings, evenings, weekends/on-call)

Serve Veterans in an outpatient mental health setting doing psychosocial assessments, DSM diagnosis, crisis intervention, and individual/group/family therapy. This role is EDRP-eligible, meaning you may qualify for up to $200,000 in student loan repayment, plus federal benefits like health insurance, retirement, and paid leave. Requires a CACREP-accredited master’s or doctoral degree and independent LPMHC license.

If any of these fit your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.