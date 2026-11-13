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Carbon County
⚠️ Carbon County offices closed Nov 26–27 for Thanksgiving
4 days ago
⚠️ Carbon County offices closed for Thanksgiving
All Carbon County Offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you need anything like permits, records, payments, or other county services, try to take care of it before those dates or plan to visit after the holiday.
This closure applies to county offices in Carbon County, WY.
More Info: County Office Closure • Carbon County, WY
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