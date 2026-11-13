Neighbors are invited to help plan the future of Esplanade Park by joining a scavenger hunt and filling out short surveys. You can take part at the park, weather permitting, or online. The activity runs through November 30.

There are three surveys about the beach entrances, the plaza, and the cliffside walkway. Each survey you finish gives you one entry to win a $50 gift card, with a total of three gift cards offered. Feedback from these surveys will guide the new design of this community space.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Capitola Public Works Department