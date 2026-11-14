Capitol Heights is busy right now with transportation work, from local food delivery routes to high-tech EV repair. If you’ve got a CDL or strong auto tech skills, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: Rivian

Rivian Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.29–$62.96/hr (Maryland range; bonus eligible)

High-level EV role working on Rivian’s electric trucks/SUVs. You’ll handle complex diagnostics, high-voltage systems, and mentor junior techs, with some travel to support field operations.

Employer: Rivian

Rivian Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Pay: $33.29–$62.96/hr + 15% night shift differential (6PM–6AM); bonus eligible

Same advanced EV tech work as the day shift, but with extra pay for nights. Good fit if you like quieter shops, complex problem-solving, and leading technical work after hours.

Employer: Quality Custom Distribution (QCD)

Location: 1200 Claybrick Rd. Suite 100, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Type: Local Class A CDL, Home Daily

Pay: $70K–$75K avg. annual; $32.37/hr base + $3K sign-on bonus

Hiring Event: Nov 18–20, 11:00 AM–4:30 PM (apply online before walking in)

Local, no-layover foodservice routes with afternoon dispatch and lift-gate trailers. Touch-freight work with 15–20 stops per shift, full benefits, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.