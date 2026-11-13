Capitol Heights is turning into a solid spot for cannabis cultivation careers, with hands-on roles that mix plant science, leadership, and steady pay.

Employer: Holistic Industries

Holistic Industries Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000/year (Maryland range)

Step into a key grow-room leadership role: you’ll guide daily cultivation work from propagation through pre-harvest, keep a close eye on plant health, and help hit production goals. This job comes with a monthly bonus program, medical/dental/vision, HSA, pet insurance, 401(k) with match, disability and life insurance, mental health support, PTO, and in-store discounts.

Employer: FlowerHire (recruiting for Holistic Industries)

FlowerHire (recruiting for Holistic Industries) Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000/year (Maryland range); listing notes $55,000/year as base

Same core role and benefits as above, but posted through a recruiting firm. Good option if you like working with a recruiter to navigate the hiring process and polish your application.

Employer: Holistic Industries

Holistic Industries Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000/year (Maryland range)

Another posting of the same Holistic role on Indeed, which can make applying and tracking your application easier if you already use Indeed. You’ll lead teams on the grow floor, apply plant science skills, and help keep quality high from veg to harvest.

If you’re serious about cannabis cultivation, this is a great moment to polish your resume and apply to all the listings that fit you best.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.