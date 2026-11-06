🛒 Capitol Heights Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings

Capitol Heights has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from steady part-time work to high-earning sales roles. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 5927 Martin Luther King Jr Hwy, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $15.50/hour

Help customers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This role is good if you want steady hours, retail experience, and access to health benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Ashley Furniture HomeStore (Regency Management Services)

Ashley Furniture HomeStore (Regency Management Services) Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Commission; about $60,000 average first year, with top performers at $100,000+

Help customers design rooms they love and earn based on your sales. No furniture or sales experience needed—there’s paid training, bonuses, unlimited commission potential, benefits, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.30 – $23.28/hour

Greet guests, handle takeout orders, and manage payments in a busy sports restaurant. You get weekly pay, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, training, and access to benefits and a 401(k) if eligible.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.