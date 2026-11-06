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🛒 Capitol Heights Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings
Capitol Heights has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from steady part-time work to high-earning sales roles. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Customer Service Associate I – Family Dollar
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 5927 Martin Luther King Jr Hwy, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15 – $15.50/hour
Help customers find what they need, run the register, stock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. This role is good if you want steady hours, retail experience, and access to health benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Home Furnishings Consultant – Ashley Furniture HomeStore
- Employer: Ashley Furniture HomeStore (Regency Management Services)
- Location: Capitol Heights, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Commission; about $60,000 average first year, with top performers at $100,000+
Help customers design rooms they love and earn based on your sales. No furniture or sales experience needed—there’s paid training, bonuses, unlimited commission potential, benefits, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.
Cashier – Buffalo Wild Wings
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Location: Capitol Heights, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.30 – $23.28/hour
Greet guests, handle takeout orders, and manage payments in a busy sports restaurant. You get weekly pay, flexible scheduling, meal discounts, training, and access to benefits and a 401(k) if eligible.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.