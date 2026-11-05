🍽️ Capitol Heights Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Capitol Heights has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from first jobs to management tracks. If you like fast-paced spots and friendly teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook, work the front counter, or drive-thru in a busy, team-focused restaurant. Paid training, free meals while working, benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with match, and clear paths to grow into leadership make this a strong fit if you’re starting out or switching careers.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.30 – $20.46 per hour (weekly pay)

Welcome guests, manage the waitlist, and set the tone for a fun, game-day style restaurant. This role offers flexible schedules, meal discounts, best-in-class training, and chances to move up, great if you want part-time hours with room to grow.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express) Location: Capitol Heights, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $31 per hour + bonus opportunities

Run a single restaurant, lead the team, and drive results while delivering strong guest experiences. You’ll get 12+ weeks of paid leadership training, bonus potential, free meals, full benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and ongoing career and education support as you grow toward General Manager.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Capitol Heights restaurant roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.