🚌 Capitol Heights Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Routes

Capitol Heights has some solid driving work right now, from local meal delivery to steady postal runs. If you like being on the road and want predictable routes, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mom’s Meals | A Purfoods Company

Mom’s Meals | A Purfoods Company Location: Capitol Heights, MD (9176 E. Hampton Dr.)

(9176 E. Hampton Dr.) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.50 per hour + monthly bonus opportunity

Schedule: 4-day work week, Tuesday–Friday

You’ll load prepacked meal boxes from a cold storage site and deliver them to customers’ homes, offering friendly service at the door. This is a good fit if you want steady hours, local routes, and like helping seniors and people recovering from illness.

Employer: Sadaqah Cleaning Solutions LLC

Location: Capitol Heights, MD (on the road)

Type: Contract

Pay: From $325 per day

Schedule: Monday–Saturday, daily USPS postal run (overnight shift preferred)

Run a regular USPS postal route with drop-and-hook work, DOT inspections, and ELD logging. Great for experienced CDL A drivers (2+ years required) who want consistent miles, a set run, and higher daily pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—routes and openings change fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.