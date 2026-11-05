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🚌 Capitol Heights Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Routes
Capitol Heights has some solid driving work right now, from local meal delivery to steady postal runs. If you like being on the road and want predictable routes, these are worth a look.
Home Delivery Driver – $21.50/hr + Bonus
- Employer: Mom’s Meals | A Purfoods Company
- Location: Capitol Heights, MD (9176 E. Hampton Dr.)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.50 per hour + monthly bonus opportunity
- Schedule: 4-day work week, Tuesday–Friday
You’ll load prepacked meal boxes from a cold storage site and deliver them to customers’ homes, offering friendly service at the door. This is a good fit if you want steady hours, local routes, and like helping seniors and people recovering from illness.
USPS Postal Run – CDL A Driver (Daily Route)
- Employer: Sadaqah Cleaning Solutions LLC
- Location: Capitol Heights, MD (on the road)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: From $325 per day
- Schedule: Monday–Saturday, daily USPS postal run (overnight shift preferred)
Run a regular USPS postal route with drop-and-hook work, DOT inspections, and ELD logging. Great for experienced CDL A drivers (2+ years required) who want consistent miles, a set run, and higher daily pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—routes and openings change fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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