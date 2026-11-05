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Cape May County

Phase 2 of County Veterans Cemetery Complete

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Tc3s_1Gp4S71e00

Cape May County has finished Phase 2 improvements at the Gerald M. Thornton Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, honoring local veterans with upgraded cemetery facilities. More information: https://t.co/omUdxZMCc3

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cape May County Government

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