Cape’s healthcare scene is busy right now – hospitals, clinics, and staffing agencies are all hiring. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are several solid options with benefits and growth paths.

Employer: UHS – Southeast Behavioral Hospital

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time, Days (6:30 AM–7 PM, rotating weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Work on an inpatient behavioral health team providing direct care, supervision, and support for patients from teens to seniors. Great fit if you have a HS diploma (CNA preferred), want strong training (classroom + clinical hours), and like a fast-paced, team-focused unit.

Employer: UHS – Southeast Behavioral Hospital

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time, Nights (6:30 PM–7 AM, rotating weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on care and supervision for behavioral health patients under RN direction. Requires a valid CNA license, HS diploma, and offers solid benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance for those wanting to grow in mental health.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time, Days (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Join the lab team handling patient specimens, running routine histology procedures, and keeping equipment and records in shape. Requires a Bachelor’s degree and HTL(ASCP) (or ability to obtain within 18 months); Mercy offers strong benefits, PTO, tuition support, and retirement match.

Employer: Mercy – Building Blocks/Nurse-Family Partnership

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO (Mercy Southeast, some remote/home visiting)

Type: Full-time, Days (8 AM–4 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Home-visiting RN role serving first-time, economically disadvantaged moms and families. Needs current RN license, 2+ years’ nursing experience, reliable car/driver’s license, and interest in maternal/child or community health.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Provide direct care to cardiac progressive care patients, coordinating with multiple departments. Open to RNs or Graduate Nurse Residents with an accredited nursing degree and BLS; good for nurses who like cardiac and step-down acuity.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar cardiac progressive care focus, with emphasis on evaluating care from the whole team and protecting patient rights. Requires accredited RN education, active license, BLS, and comfort with frequent lifting and long periods on your feet.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role for experienced RNs overseeing staff performance, patient flow, and unit culture. BSN preferred, hospital experience required; ideal if you enjoy mentoring nurses and managing staffing and quality.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: PRN (as needed)

Salary: Not listed

OR RN role covering pre-, intra-, and post-op care, with chances to cross-train and move toward scrub or First Assist. Best for nurses with at least 1 year OR experience and current RN license who want flexible hours.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Recover patients after surgery, monitor closely, and coordinate with surgical and anesthesia teams. Requires RN license, BLS, and may need ACLS/PALS/TNCC; PACU experience is preferred.

Employer: Aura Health

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Broad RN role providing assessments, meds, and care coordination across different specialties. Good match if you want flexibility in setting and are strong in communication and patient education.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Travel, Full-time (40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

Estimated Pay: $1,944–$2,111 per week

13-week hospital contract for experienced IR Techs, with potential to extend. Requires ARRT, ACLS, AHA BLS, and 2–3 years IR experience; comes with day-one benefits, CEU access, and 401(k).

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Travel, Full-time (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

Estimated Pay: $2,077–$2,246 per week

Another 13-week IR Tech contract with longer shifts and slightly higher weekly pay. Same core requirements and benefits; nice if you prefer 3x12s and more days off.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO (field/OR-based)

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $59,900–$83,300 per year

Support surgeons in the OR with Mako robotic and manual joint replacement procedures—case planning, setup, and real-time support. Great for clinically minded folks (RN, PT, ATC, surg tech, etc.) who want industry experience, can take call, and like tech-heavy OR work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.