Cape’s healthcare offices are busy and growing, which means steady front-desk and scheduling jobs with clear hours and solid benefits.

Below are a few strong picks if you like helping patients and keeping things organized.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Mercy Hospital Southeast / Mercy Cancer Center, Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time, days (7:30am–4:00pm, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

You’re the first face patients see, handling check-in, scheduling, and front desk tasks. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong customer service, basic computer skills, and want health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and retirement match from day one (for 32+ hrs/week).

Employer: Saint Francis Healthcare System

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Minimum starting pay $15/hr

This role focuses on scheduling surgeries, appointments, and procedures, plus verifying insurance and entering orders into the electronic medical record. Comes with benefits-eligible hours (24+ per week), strong health coverage, retirement match, and a remote-work option after 6 months of onsite training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.