Cape Girardeau has steady demand right now for people who can fix, clean, and keep buildings running. If you like hands-on work and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Verdesian Life Sciences

Verdesian Life Sciences Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Not listed

Heavy on welding, mechanical repair, and electrical work on plant equipment like pumps, conveyors, and mixers. Good fit if you’re skilled with tools (MIG/TIG, torches, grinders) and want strong benefits like company-paid medical, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance, plus PTO, referral bonus, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.55–$53.48 per hour (flat-rate pay range)

Hands-on diagnostic and repair work on RVs, including electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliances. Good for techs with at least a year of experience who don’t mind weekends and some holidays and want PTO, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast

Location: 1701 Lacey St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Not listed

Hospital cleaning and sanitation work that helps keep patients safe and healthy. No experience or diploma required, but you’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and moving a lot. Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for qualifying team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s looking so you can job hunt together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.