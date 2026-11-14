Cape Girardeau has some solid front-line retail and customer service roles open right now, many with bonuses and strong benefits. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus quarterly incentive pay (exact range not listed)

Help customers find personal loan solutions while building long-term relationships. This role mixes customer service, sales, and some decision-making on loan approvals, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and more).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #188

Location: 3439 William St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $33/hour, plus possible premium pay and performance incentives

Lead the team that unloads trucks and keeps shelves full and organized. This is a hands-on role with heavy lifting and equipment use, plus health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 232 Shirley Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $22 – $30/hour, plus possible premium pay and bonuses

Oversee overnight stocking, club pickup orders, and a small team while keeping the sales floor safe and sharp. Good fit if you have retail and customer service experience and like night shifts, leadership duties, and strong benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education).

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 232 Shirley Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $29/hour, plus possible premium pay and bonuses

Daytime version of the merchandising lead role: guide a team, stock and zone the club, handle member issues, and keep displays looking great. Comes with full Sam’s Club/Walmart benefits and is ideal if you have at least 6 months each of retail and customer service and want to grow into more leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles open at the same time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.