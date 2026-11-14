Cape’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to counseling centers and long‑term care. If you’re in nursing, behavioral health, or medical support, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau, MO Type: Full-time, weekend RN

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on direct cardiac patient care on weekend shifts, using the full nursing process and coordinating with other departments. Good fit if you have 1+ year RN experience, can handle 50 lbs, and want a concentrated weekend schedule.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau, MO Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Daytime cath lab RN role with a focus on safe, coordinated care and quality improvement. Ideal if you’re an RN with BLS (ACLS preferred) and interested in or experienced with cath lab procedures.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau, MO Type: Full-time, weekend RN

Salary: Not listed

Work with patients under observation in a fast‑paced decision unit, coordinating with an interdisciplinary team. Great for RNs who like variety, acute care experience, and a weekend‑heavy schedule.

Employer: Lutheran Home

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau, MO Type: Full-time, 6:45 AM – 7:15 PM

Salary: Not listed, $2,500 sign-on bonus

5‑star rated facility hiring CNAs who enjoy close resident relationships and steady 12‑hour day shifts on a 2‑week rotating schedule (7 days on out of 14). Offers a sign‑on bonus, earned time off, medical, retirement with match, disability, and more; must have current Missouri CNA and be 18+.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

(hospital-employed role) Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: $320,000 – $380,000 annually

Outpatient pulmonary practice in a college town with low cost of living and short commutes. Mon–Fri schedule, max 7 days of call per month, remodeled sleep and pulmonary function labs, and support from CompHealth for salary/contract negotiation and licensing; BC/BE in Pulmonology required.

Employer: Regency Management, Inc.

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau, MO Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Coordinate and track medical appointments, transport clients with intellectual disabilities, and manage records in EHR/EMR systems. Good for someone with medical office or front-desk experience, strong computer skills, and a Class E Chauffeur’s license; offers health insurance, life insurance, and paid training.

Employer: Community Counseling Center (CCC)

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau, MO Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM + on-call rotation

Pay: From $20.00/hr (Level 1) or $44,574.40+/year (Level 2)

Work at the intersection of mental health, law enforcement, and courts, doing crisis assessments, coordinating services, and advocating for people in jail who need treatment. Requires a Master’s in a human services field, QMHP/QAP or CSC qualifications, crisis training (within 6 months), and a valid driver’s license; strong PTO, holidays, health, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Barnabas Acres

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau, MO Type: Full-time, evening shift

Pay: From $15.25 per hour

Universal worker role where you pass meds, chart, and help with showers, housekeeping, laundry, and activities. Training is available; they’re looking for someone detail‑oriented and dependable, with active L1MA and CPR preferred; offers 401(k) with match and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Cape employers are growing and often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.