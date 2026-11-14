Cape Girardeau has some solid openings right now if you like helping people live more independent, connected lives. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and hiring across different schedules.

Employer: Firefly Supported Living & Employment Services (partnering with Centerstone/Brightli)

Firefly Supported Living & Employment Services (partnering with Centerstone/Brightli) Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide person-centered residential support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. This role stands out for its strong benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO), mileage reimbursement, and career growth in a nationally recognized behavioral health organization.

Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Part-time, overnights

Pay: $18.65 per hour with Pay on Demand (get paid daily)

Support adults with developmental disabilities and complex needs during overnight shifts, helping with personal care, safety, and goals like healthy routines. This is a good fit if you want overnight hours, daily pay, paid training, and a way to earn extra money around the holidays.

Employer: Sevita – Mentor Community Services

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time, evenings

Pay: $18.65 per hour with Pay on Demand (get paid daily)

Work evening shifts helping people with budgeting, healthy habits, personal care, and community outings so they can live more independently. This one offers full-time hours, benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match), paid time off, and room to grow into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or different shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.