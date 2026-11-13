Cape Girardeau’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kroger (Ruler Foods)

Kroger (Ruler Foods) Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation, from sales and staffing to merchandising and community outreach. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of retail leadership and want strong benefits, tuition help, and clear growth paths inside the Kroger family.

Employer: Wireless Vision (T-Mobile Premium Retailer)

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Type: Likely full-time/part-time hourly (see posting)

Likely (see posting) Pay: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour (base + uncapped commission)

Help customers pick phones and plans while earning commission on top of hourly pay. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts, plus a flexible schedule if you can work some evenings and weekends.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.50 per hour

Run in-store demos and food sampling events, and be the point person when your supervisor is out. Great if you enjoy talking with shoppers, working independently, and want steady part-time hours with a simple, set hourly rate.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 232 Shirley Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Type: Likely full-time, overnight

Likely Pay: $22.00 – $30.00 per hour + possible shift premiums

Oversee overnight stocking, merchandising, and a small team while keeping the club safe and member-ready. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.