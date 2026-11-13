Cape Girardeau has some solid driving and auto jobs right now, from CDL routes to local parts runs. If you like being on the road or around cars, these are worth a look.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a heavy collection truck on a set route, handling waste pickup and disposal while keeping up with safety checks and daily vehicle reports. Good fit if you have a Class B CDL with air brakes and want steady work with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, and employee stock purchase options.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience and location (not listed)

Home-improvement deliveries with a mix of driving, customer service, and appliance installs. You’ll plan routes, load/unload, and keep up with DOT and CDL rules. Requires Class A or B CDL, valid medical card (or ability to get one), and a clean MVR.

Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role mounting, balancing, and repairing tires, plus light maintenance like oil changes. You’ll also move customer vehicles, handle tire inventory, and keep the shop organized. Great if you have a valid driver’s license, like fast-paced work, and want to grow in auto service.

Employer: Fisher Auto Parts, Inc

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Local auto parts delivery to a regular customer route with some warehouse and customer service work. Needs a Class E driver’s license, clean MVR, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, and a flexible schedule that can include some evenings or weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.