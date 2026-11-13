Cape Girardeau’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean and safe, these full-time roles at Mercy Hospital Southeast are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast (Mercy)

Mercy Hospital Southeast (Mercy) Location: Cape Girardeau, MO – 1701 Lacey Street

– 1701 Lacey Street Type: Full-time, Evenings

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Environmental Services team, handle floor care and daily cleaning, and step in with some supervisor duties. Good fit if you have hands-on experience, like working with people, and are ready to guide a small crew.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO – 1701 Lacey Street

– 1701 Lacey Street Type: Full-time, Evenings

Salary: Not listed

Keep patient areas clean and sanitized to support infection control and healing. No experience or diploma required, and you’ll be moving a lot—great if you prefer being on your feet instead of at a desk.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO – 1701 Lacey Street

– 1701 Lacey Street Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the evening EVS role, but on the night shift—ideal if you like quieter halls and overnight hours. No prior experience needed, just the ability to handle physical work and follow directions.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.