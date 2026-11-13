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🏥 Cape Girardeau Healthcare: Multiple Patient Care & Med Aide Roles
Cape Girardeau’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Good mix of entry-level patient care and licensed roles, with flexible hours and training options.
Patient Care Associate – Neuro (PT, 12 hrs/week)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Mercy Hospital Southeast, Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Part-time, 12 hours/week (Days/Nights TBD)
- Category: Clinical support, Neuro unit
Work under an RN/LPN to help patients with daily care and basic clinical tasks on the Neuro unit. No experience required—Mercy provides a 175-hour training program if you’re new, plus a clear career ladder (PCA/PCT/Nurse Tech) and BLS within 1 month of hire.
Physical Therapy Assistant – PRN
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Mercy Hospital Southeast, Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: PRN, variable/rotating shifts
- Category: Physical Therapy
Support Physical Therapists with treatments, document progress, and help coordinate PT workload. Requires an Associate’s degree, current PTA license, and AHA BLS; PRN status gives you flexible, as-needed hours.
Day Shift Level One Med Aide
- Employer: Barnabas Acres
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Full-time, Day shift, In-person
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
Universal worker role where you pass meds, monitor and chart, and also help with showers, housekeeping, laundry, and activities. Paid training is available for Level One Med Aide and insulin if you’re detail-oriented, dependable, and a strong time manager.
Patient Care Technician – Surgical (PT, Nights)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Mercy Hospital Southeast, Cape Girardeau, MO – 5H Surgical
- Type: Part-time, 24 hours/week, Nights (6:30pm–7:00am)
- Category: Clinical support, Surgical unit
Night-shift role helping surgical patients with daily care and basic procedures under RN/LPN supervision. No experience required (training provided if you start as a PCA), and ideal if you have or are working toward CNA/CPCT and can handle a very active, on-your-feet shift.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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