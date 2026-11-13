Cape Girardeau is hot right now for commission-driven sales pros, especially in insurance and member services. If you like meeting people, building a book of business, and getting paid for performance, these are worth a look.

Employer: Andrew Meier Inc. (Meier Agency)

Andrew Meier Inc. (Meier Agency) Location: Cape Girardeau, MO – business-to-business, in person

– business-to-business, in person Salary: $75,000–$90,000 per year (weekly draw + commission, bonuses)

(weekly draw + commission, bonuses) Type: Full-time

This role is all about B2B cold calling and relationship-building to sell supplemental insurance. You get 6 weeks of weekly draw pay, strong commissions, bonuses, and lifetime vested renewals after 5 years, plus training, licensing reimbursement, and a clear path to leadership.

Employer: AAA Auto Club Enterprises

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Salary: $100K+ earning potential

Type: Full-time

Work under a nationally known brand selling insurance and membership products while you build your own book of business. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with match, pension, tuition help, PTO, and employee discounts, ideal if you want strong backing plus big-commission upside.

Employer: Cleft of the Rock, Inc.

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO – remote/hybrid, B2B in person

– remote/hybrid, B2B in person Salary: $75,000–$95,000 per year (draw pay + commissions + bonuses)

(draw pay + commissions + bonuses) Type: Full-time

You’ll meet with local businesses, present to groups, and build your own long-term client base in supplemental insurance. This one stands out for hands-on mentorship, flexible schedule as you grow, incentive trips, and stock opportunities, plus license reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.