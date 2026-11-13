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Cape Girardeau
📣 Cape Girardeau Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $75K–$100K Paths
7 days ago
Cape Girardeau is hot right now for commission-driven sales pros, especially in insurance and member services. If you like meeting people, building a book of business, and getting paid for performance, these are worth a look.
Junior Sales Representative – Supplemental Insurance
- Employer: Andrew Meier Inc. (Meier Agency)
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO – business-to-business, in person
- Salary: $75,000–$90,000 per year (weekly draw + commission, bonuses)
- Type: Full-time
This role is all about B2B cold calling and relationship-building to sell supplemental insurance. You get 6 weeks of weekly draw pay, strong commissions, bonuses, and lifetime vested renewals after 5 years, plus training, licensing reimbursement, and a clear path to leadership.
Sales Agent – Insurance & Membership
- Employer: AAA Auto Club Enterprises
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Salary: $100K+ earning potential
- Type: Full-time
Work under a nationally known brand selling insurance and membership products while you build your own book of business. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with match, pension, tuition help, PTO, and employee discounts, ideal if you want strong backing plus big-commission upside.
Outside Sales Representative – Supplemental Insurance
- Employer: Cleft of the Rock, Inc.
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO – remote/hybrid, B2B in person
- Salary: $75,000–$95,000 per year (draw pay + commissions + bonuses)
- Type: Full-time
You’ll meet with local businesses, present to groups, and build your own long-term client base in supplemental insurance. This one stands out for hands-on mentorship, flexible schedule as you grow, incentive trips, and stock opportunities, plus license reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger fit than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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