👔 Cape Girardeau, MO Executive Roles with Multiple Leadership Openings

Cape Girardeau has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially if you’re ready to run teams and shape how services are delivered in our region.

Below are several executive and management jobs hiring now in and around Cape Girardeau, MO.

Employer: Choice Rehabilitation

Choice Rehabilitation Location: Hybrid remote, based in Cape Girardeau, MO (travel across Southeast Missouri)

Hybrid remote, based in (travel across Southeast Missouri) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead therapy operations for 15+ skilled nursing facilities across Southeast Missouri. Ideal for an experienced PT, OTR, or SLP with at least 5 years in skilled nursing and therapy management who wants to mentor Directors of Rehab, manage multi-site performance, and support high-quality, patient-centered care. Includes a wide range of benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO, CE credits, relocation and mileage/travel reimbursement).

Employer: Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) (posted via Mass Transit magazine)

(posted via Mass Transit magazine) Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Serve as the chief administrative officer for public transit in Cape Girardeau County, overseeing operations, budgets, grants, compliance, and long-range planning. This role reports to the Board of Directors and is a fit for someone with a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) and 5+ years in public transit, government, or nonprofit leadership. Apply by emailing a letter of interest, resume, and three references to ctajobs@cgcta.org.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Based near Cape Girardeau, MO with oversight of rental yards in Little Rock, AR

Based near with oversight of rental yards in Type: Not stated (described as a full-time leadership role)

Not stated (described as a full-time leadership role) Salary: Not listed

Oversee multiple rental locations, lead and grow teams, and drive performance using EquipmentShare’s tech tools. You’ll handle hiring, training, P&L reviews, and key metrics like utilization and customer satisfaction. Perks include medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, wellness programs, and monthly family dinner nights.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—leadership jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.