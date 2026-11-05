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🍽️ Cape Girardeau Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Cape Girardeau’s kitchens are busy right now, from campus dining to veteran care and senior living. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these local roles are worth a look.
Shift Supervisor (Full Time) – SEMO Campus
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
- Location: Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, MO
- Salary: $20.00/hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday evenings (1:30 pm–9:30 pm or 3:30 pm–11:30 pm)
- Experience: 6+ months in high‑volume food service supervision strongly preferred
Lead a campus dining team, handle training and schedules, and keep service running smoothly. Comes with 401(k), PTO, low‑cost insurance, free meals, and discount programs, plus medical/dental/vision and more for full‑time staff. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis until openings are filled.
Cook / Dietary Aide
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Part-time
Prepare and serve meals for patients in a healthcare setting, using recipes and large‑batch cooking. Good fit if you have 1 year of food prep experience and want steady, meaningful work supporting residents’ daily care.
Food Service Assistant – Evening Shift
- Employer: State of Missouri – Missouri Veterans Home
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Salary: $18.99 – $19.09/hour (evening shift)
- Type: Full-time, evening shift
- Experience: 0–1 year (entry level friendly)
Help prepare and serve meals to Veterans, run the tray line, handle dishwashing, and keep the dining area clean. Strong state benefits: about 3 weeks vacation, 3 weeks sick leave, 13 holidays, health insurance, retirement, savings match, and 6 weeks paid parental leave.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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