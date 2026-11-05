🍽️ Cape Girardeau Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cape Girardeau’s kitchens are busy right now, from campus dining to veteran care and senior living. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, MO

Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday evenings (1:30 pm–9:30 pm or 3:30 pm–11:30 pm)

(1:30 pm–9:30 pm or 3:30 pm–11:30 pm) Experience: 6+ months in high‑volume food service supervision strongly preferred

Lead a campus dining team, handle training and schedules, and keep service running smoothly. Comes with 401(k), PTO, low‑cost insurance, free meals, and discount programs, plus medical/dental/vision and more for full‑time staff. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis until openings are filled.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Prepare and serve meals for patients in a healthcare setting, using recipes and large‑batch cooking. Good fit if you have 1 year of food prep experience and want steady, meaningful work supporting residents’ daily care.

Employer: State of Missouri – Missouri Veterans Home

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Salary: $18.99 – $19.09/hour (evening shift)

Type: Full-time, evening shift

Experience: 0–1 year (entry level friendly)

Help prepare and serve meals to Veterans, run the tray line, handle dishwashing, and keep the dining area clean. Strong state benefits: about 3 weeks vacation, 3 weeks sick leave, 13 holidays, health insurance, retirement, savings match, and 6 weeks paid parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.