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Cape Girardeau
🏥 Several Healthcare & Medical Jobs Hiring Now in Cape Girardeau
2 days ago
Cape Girardeau’s hospitals and clinics are busy and hiring across many roles right now. If you’re in healthcare (or want to get started), there are solid options from entry-level to advanced practice.
Activities Assistant
- Employer: Life Care Center of Cape Girardeau
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help plan and lead activities for residents, from games to crafts and social events. Great fit if you enjoy working with seniors and have a high school diploma and a valid driver’s license.
Patient Access Representative - PT, Varies/Rotating, Holiday, Weekend
- Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Part-time (listed as 36 hrs/week, rotating)
- Salary: Not listed
Front-desk style role where you’re the first contact for patients—scheduling, registration, and insurance checks. Good for someone with clerical/customer service experience who likes fast-paced, people-focused work.
Patient Care Technician - PCT
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on dialysis care role setting up machines, monitoring treatments, and supporting patients under RN supervision. Ideal if you want direct patient care, can be on your feet, and are ready to complete dialysis and CPR training.
Pharmacy Technician - 7 on / 7 off DAY SHIFT
- Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7 on / 7 off, overnights 9:00 pm – 7:00 am
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced tech role (Tech III) in a hospital pharmacy, working with automation and compounding meds. Best for experienced techs (3+ years) who want a week-on/week-off schedule and are CPhT-certified or willing to get it.
Clinical Pharmacist - Infusions
- Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pharmacist role focused on infusion therapy, clinical review, and working closely with the care team. Great for BSPharm/PharmD pharmacists who enjoy direct clinical impact and being a drug information resource.
Pharmacy Technician II
- Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital pharmacy tech role helping prepare and dispense meds. Good step if you have at least 1 year of pharmacy experience and CPhT certification (for Tech II level) and want stable hours with strong benefits.
Cardiothoracic Surgery Physician
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a top Missouri health system)
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $930,000/year guaranteed, plus $50,000 sign-on and $42,000/year loan repayment
Join a busy regional heart program with two other CT surgeons, dedicated heart ORs, DaVinci robots, and full cardiac support services. Strong fit for a cardiothoracic surgeon seeking high volume, robust resources, and generous compensation.
Travel Nuclear Medicine Technologist - $2,477 per week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Cape Girardeau, MO
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract
- Pay: Estimated $2,308–$2,477 per week, 40 hrs/week
13-week (listed as up to 20 weeks) hospital contract doing nuclear med imaging with radiopharmaceuticals. Great for NMTCB or ARRT(N)-certified techs who want strong weekly pay, benefits from day one, and possible extension.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital career pages list similar roles you might like even more.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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