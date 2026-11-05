🛒 Cape Girardeau Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Perks

Cape Girardeau has some nice customer-facing jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet.

Below are 3 solid Customer Service & Retail roles hiring in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Employer: Sam's Club

Location: 232 Shirley Dr, Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour (+ possible $0.35–$3.00/hour in premiums)

(+ possible in premiums) Why it’s worth a look: You’ll help members with online and in-club orders, memberships, and product questions while keeping orders accurate and the club safe. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time and full-time associates.

Employer: Stonebriar Auto Services (Jiffy Lube franchise)

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wage (exact amount not listed)

Competitive wage (exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Lead a small team, help run store operations, and jump in with basic vehicle services when needed. They offer paid time off, health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, plus big discounts on Jiffy Lube services (labor at no charge).

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Frontline customer role helping people find the right auto parts, using basic diagnostic tools, and keeping the store stocked. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, store discounts, mental health support, and career growth, with extra benefits if you move into full-time.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.