📋 Several Admin & Clerical Openings in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau has a few solid admin roles open right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized. These are good fits if you’ve got customer service skills and want steady, full-time work.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast (Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing)

Mercy Hospital Southeast (Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing) Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time , nights, holidays, weekends

, nights, holidays, weekends Salary: Not listed

Front-line hospital role where you’re the first contact for patients. You’ll handle scheduling, registration, insurance/benefit checks, and payment discussions, so strong customer service and attention to detail are key. 1–3 years clerical/customer service preferred and high school diploma required. Mercy highlights medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for eligible team members.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Southeast (Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing)

Mercy Hospital Southeast (Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship listing) Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time , days/rotating

, days/rotating Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the nights role, but with daytime/rotating hours. You’ll help patients check in, verify insurance, complete pre-certification, and talk through payment options and financial assistance. Great if you like a busy hospital setting and want to build skills in healthcare admin with strong benefits from day one for qualifying staff.

Employer: Magnum Property Management

Location: Cape Girardeau, MO

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: From $16.00/hour , about 40 hours per week

, about Benefits: Paid time off

Office-based role helping keep rental properties and residents organized and supported. You’ll assist with leasing, resident communication, maintenance requests, data entry, and records, and may work with tools like Yardi or OneSite. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like talking with people, and have some office or real estate/property management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Cape!

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.