Cape Coral’s fitness scene is booming, and local gyms are looking for coaches who love helping people move and feel better. If you’re certified and high-energy, this is a solid way to grow your coaching career.

Employer: PFIT North Cape (North Cape Fitness LLC)

PFIT North Cape (North Cape Fitness LLC) Location: Cape Coral, FL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $23.00 per hour

Perks: Free gym membership, free fitness classes, employee discount, flexible schedule, on-site gym

Coach 30-minute small-group training sessions for a 200+ member gym where every workout is coach-led. You’ll get fixed schedule blocks (early mornings, evenings, or Saturdays), guaranteed hours for those blocks, and a chance to grow into programming and leadership if you stick with it.

You’ll like this if: you have a nationally accredited PT cert (NASM, ACE, ISSA, NSCA, etc.), can bring real energy at 5:00 AM, and want to build your own brand while helping members hit their goals.

If this sounds like you, polish your resume and apply soon—these coaching spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.