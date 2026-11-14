Cape Coral is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who like running teams and growing a business. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: LATICRETE International

Location: Cape Coral, FL

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year

Lead a technical support team for construction products (not IT) at a long-standing, global building materials company. You’ll manage reps, handle complex job-site issues, create technical documents, and travel about 25% of the time, with strong benefits and 13 paid holidays.

Employer: Green Thumb Industries (GTI)

Location: Cape Coral, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the full operation of a cannabis dispensary, from team leadership and customer experience to inventory, compliance, and financial performance. Ideal if you have 5+ years retail management, strong POS and inventory skills, and want to grow in a fast-moving, mission-driven industry.

Employer: Continental Properties

Location: Cape Coral, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$90,000/year (plus incentives)

Be the “CEO” of a brand-new apartment community, leading the team, budget, leasing, and resident experience. Great fit if you have 3+ years in residential property management, love building culture, and want bonus potential plus strong benefits and on-site living discounts.

Employer: Achieva Credit Union

Location: Cape Coral, FL

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Salary: Not listed

Grow Achieva’s presence in the community by leading branch business development, coaching the team, and building local partnerships. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years management in finance or sales, who enjoys community outreach and driving loan and deposit growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.