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👔 Cape Coral Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings
Cape Coral is buzzing with leadership roles right now, especially for folks who like running teams and growing a business. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.
Technical Service Supervisor
Employer: LATICRETE International
Location: Cape Coral, FL
Type: Full-time, salaried
Salary: $95,000–$105,000/year
Lead a technical support team for construction products (not IT) at a long-standing, global building materials company. You’ll manage reps, handle complex job-site issues, create technical documents, and travel about 25% of the time, with strong benefits and 13 paid holidays.
General Manager – RISE Dispensary
Employer: Green Thumb Industries (GTI)
Location: Cape Coral, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run the full operation of a cannabis dispensary, from team leadership and customer experience to inventory, compliance, and financial performance. Ideal if you have 5+ years retail management, strong POS and inventory skills, and want to grow in a fast-moving, mission-driven industry.
Community Manager – Springs at Coral Shores
Employer: Continental Properties
Location: Cape Coral, FL
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$90,000/year (plus incentives)
Be the “CEO” of a brand-new apartment community, leading the team, budget, leasing, and resident experience. Great fit if you have 3+ years in residential property management, love building culture, and want bonus potential plus strong benefits and on-site living discounts.
Branch Development Manager
Employer: Achieva Credit Union
Location: Cape Coral, FL
Type: Full-time (in-person)
Salary: Not listed
Grow Achieva’s presence in the community by leading branch business development, coaching the team, and building local partnerships. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 3–5 years management in finance or sales, who enjoys community outreach and driving loan and deposit growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.