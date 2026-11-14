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🎁 Community Freebies in Cape Coral — See What’s Available
Cape Coral neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.
Kids Play Kitchen Set
Item: Kids play kitchen set
Includes: stove, oven, microwave, and sink
Condition: Not stated (appears to be a full set from the description)
Location: Beach Pkwy West, Cape Coral, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
This kids play kitchen set is great for imaginative play. It comes with several built-in pieces so kids can pretend to cook, wash dishes, and more. A nice freebie for a playroom or grandkids.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
LOOKING for FREE 19 INCH TOP SHELF FOR OLDER WHIRLPOOL DISHWASHER
Need help? This neighbor is looking for a free dishwasher top rack.
Requested item: 19" top shelf/rack for older Whirlpool dishwasher
Rack size: 19 inches wide x 19 1/2 inches long
Use: Top shelf for glasses; current rack’s plastic pieces are breaking
Location: Viscaya/Bolado area, near Del Prado & Veterans, Cape Coral, FL
Contact: Pat (phone number listed in the Nextdoor post)
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re replacing your dishwasher and don’t need your old Whirlpool top rack, a neighbor nearby could really use it. They’re hoping to keep a working dishwasher going by swapping in a good used rack.
👉 See this request on nextdoor.com
Note: The painting services post is a paid service (starting at $350) and not a free item, so it’s not included as a freebie here.
Free items in Cape Coral tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.