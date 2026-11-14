Cape Coral neighbors are sharing some helpful free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Kids play kitchen set

Includes: stove, oven, microwave, and sink

Condition: Not stated (appears to be a full set from the description)

Location: Beach Pkwy West, Cape Coral, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This kids play kitchen set is great for imaginative play. It comes with several built-in pieces so kids can pretend to cook, wash dishes, and more. A nice freebie for a playroom or grandkids.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Need help? This neighbor is looking for a free dishwasher top rack.

Requested item: 19" top shelf/rack for older Whirlpool dishwasher

Rack size: 19 inches wide x 19 1/2 inches long

Use: Top shelf for glasses; current rack’s plastic pieces are breaking

Location: Viscaya/Bolado area, near Del Prado & Veterans, Cape Coral, FL

Contact: Pat (phone number listed in the Nextdoor post)

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re replacing your dishwasher and don’t need your old Whirlpool top rack, a neighbor nearby could really use it. They’re hoping to keep a working dishwasher going by swapping in a good used rack.

👉 See this request on nextdoor.com

Note: The painting services post is a paid service (starting at $350) and not a free item, so it’s not included as a freebie here.

Free items in Cape Coral tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.