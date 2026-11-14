📅 Free Holiday Nights on the Lawn at Cape Coral City Hall

Kick off the season at Holiday Nights on the Lawn, a free, family-friendly event at Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Boulevard.

Dates & Times

Friday, Nov. 27 & Saturday, Nov. 28

4–8 p.m. both days

Enjoy ice skating under the stars, a trackless train, unique vendors, and a visit from Santa, plus a holiday movie each night.

Friday, Nov. 27

4:30 p.m. : Live music by Nik and the Nightowls

: Live music by 5:30 p.m. : 50-foot holiday tree and menorah lighting

: Evening movie: “Fred Claus” on a giant inflatable screen

Saturday, Nov. 28

5–8 p.m. : Photos with Santa

: 6 p.m. : Movie “Elf”

: Movie 8 p.m.: Drone light show over City Hall

Bring family and friends and enjoy two cozy holiday nights on the lawn.