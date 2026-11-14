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Cape Coral
📅 Free two-night Holiday Nights on the Lawn at City Hall
12 days ago
📅 Free Holiday Nights on the Lawn at Cape Coral City Hall
Kick off the season at Holiday Nights on the Lawn, a free, family-friendly event at Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Boulevard.
Dates & Times
Friday, Nov. 27 & Saturday, Nov. 28
4–8 p.m. both days
Enjoy ice skating under the stars, a trackless train, unique vendors, and a visit from Santa, plus a holiday movie each night.
Friday, Nov. 27
- 4:30 p.m.: Live music by Nik and the Nightowls
- 5:30 p.m.: 50-foot holiday tree and menorah lighting
- Evening movie: “Fred Claus” on a giant inflatable screen
Saturday, Nov. 28
- 5–8 p.m.: Photos with Santa
- 6 p.m.: Movie “Elf”
- 8 p.m.: Drone light show over City Hall
Bring family and friends and enjoy two cozy holiday nights on the lawn.
More Info: Cape Coral Hosts Two-Day "Holiday Nights on the La...
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