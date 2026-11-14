📢 Donate a toy for local kids through Cape Coral’s Giving Tree

The City of Cape Coral is teaming up with the Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida for a holiday toy drive to support local families.

A Giving Tree is set up in the lobby at Cape Coral City Hall, 1015 Cultural Park Boulevard. Here’s how to help:

Visit City Hall and take a tag from the tree.

from the tree. Buy a new, unwrapped toy that matches the tag.

that matches the tag. Drop off the toy at City Hall or

the toy at City Hall Scan the QR code on the tag to buy a toy on Amazon and have it shipped directly to the Children's Advocacy Center.

All toys will go to the Center’s “Toy Shop,” where caregivers can choose gifts for their children.

Toy donations are due by Friday, December 4, 2026.

If you’re able, this is a simple way to brighten the holidays for kids right here in our community.