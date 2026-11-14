📢 City posts responses to DOGE recommendations online

The City of Cape Coral has published its official responses to the DOGE recommendations letter from October 16, 2026.

City staff met with DOGE representatives to talk through the recommendations, and the written responses are now available for anyone to read.

To see them, go to the City’s website and look under Open Government → DOGE Responses. That page includes DOGE’s formal communications and the City’s replies, as part of the City’s effort to support transparency and open government.

If you’re interested in how the City is handling these recommendations, this is where you can review the details.