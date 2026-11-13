Food trucks will be at Jaycee Park (4215 SE 20th Place) this weekend, with service on Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday–Sunday from dawn to 9 p.m. in the Food Truck Court on the south side of the park. The lineup includes Pollo Gordos Fusion (Latin fusion street food, American burgers, desserts), Snowie Florida (snow cones), and Sugar Mamas: Treats and Drinks (coffee, lemonade, dirty sodas). Visitors can enjoy waterfront views and explore the newly renovated park while getting food and cold treats.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Cape Coral Parks and Recreation