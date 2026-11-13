Cape Coral’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for pharmacists and nurses. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Lee Health

Lee Health Location: Cape Coral, FL (Avalon Engineering Building, Del Prado Blvd)

(Avalon Engineering Building, Del Prado Blvd) Type: Full-time , Shift 1 (8:00 AM – 4:30 PM)

, Shift 1 (8:00 AM – 4:30 PM) Pay: $51.54 – $67.01/hour

Ambulatory pharmacist role focused on medication management in a community setting, with daytime hours and no late-night retail grind. You’ll oversee techs, work across care teams, and support safe, effective medication use for patients of all ages.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Cape Coral, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $60.90 – $82.30/hour

Retail-based clinical pharmacist role where you’ll give immunizations, do MTM, and support patients face-to-face. Good fit if you like a busy store environment and want to use your clinical skills while staying current with training and certifications.

Employer: Sante Allie

Location: Cape Coral, FL

Type: 13-week travel contract , 12-hour day shifts, 36 hrs/week guaranteed

, 12-hour day shifts, Pay: Up to $2,253/week (includes tax-free stipend + taxable pay)

High-paying travel PCU/Cardiac PCU contract for experienced RNs with strong cardiac and EKG skills. Great if you live 50+ miles from Cape Coral and want solid weekly pay plus Florida sunshine for a 13-week assignment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.