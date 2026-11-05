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Cape Coral
Cape Coral Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 7
2 days ago
The City of Cape Coral Parks & Recreation will host a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. along Cape Coral Parkway. The parade will travel westbound on Cape Coral Parkway from Cape Coral Parkway East to Chester Street, honoring veterans, active-duty service members, and those who gave their lives in service.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Cape Coral Government
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