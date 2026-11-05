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Cape Coral
🏥 Cape Coral FL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Cape Coral’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel therapy to spa work. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local or travel in and out of the area.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,286/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- Type: Travel, full-time (listed as internship)
- Pay: Estimated $2,286/week for 40 hrs, 13-week contract, 4×10 day shifts starting 11/30/2026
This OT travel contract comes with strong weekly pay plus housing and M&I stipends, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision. Great if you have 2+ years’ experience and want recruiter support, housing options, and solid benefits while you explore Southwest Florida.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,200/week
- Employer: CoreMedical Group
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- Type: Travel, full-time
- Pay: Estimated $2,200/week, 40 hrs, 13-week contract, day shift starting 11/30/2026
Another OT travel role with day shifts, day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, housing and travel support, and weekly pay. Good fit if you like strong recruiter backing and perks like an annual all‑inclusive trip for high performers.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $2,119/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- Type: Travel, full-time (listed as internship)
- Pay: Estimated $2,119/week, 40 hrs, 13-week contract, 8‑hour day shifts starting 11/30/2026
This OT contract offers day‑1 medical, dental, and vision, license reimbursement, and hotel/rental car discounts. Ideal if you want a slightly lower rate but strong support and a recruiter who stays with you through each assignment.
Dental Assistant – Implant & Sedation Practice
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Complete Dental Care of South Florida)
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed, $3,000 sign-on bonus
Full-time Dental Assistant role in a fee‑for‑service implant and specialty boutique office, Tuesday–Friday, 7:40 am–5:00 pm. Best for someone with 2–3 years’ prosthodontics and IV sedation experience who wants steady hours, modern tech, and growth within a large support organization.
Licensed Massage Therapist – Boutique Day Spa
- Employer: Zen Touch Spa
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- Type: Independent contractor, part-time or full-time
- Pay: $35–$50 per service hour, plus 100% of card tips
Award‑winning, 5‑star boutique spa seeking an LMT (dual massage + esthetician license is a big plus). Great if you want a quiet, by‑appointment‑only setting, flexible schedule (they especially need Mon/Tue/Sat), and steady bookings handled by the front desk.
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon – Multi-Office Practice
- Employer: Southwest Florida Oral & Facial Surgery / Specialty1 Partners
- Location: Fort Myers & Cape Coral, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Join a full-scope OMFS practice rotating between Fort Myers and Cape Coral, covering implants, wisdom teeth, jaw surgery, trauma, pathology, TMJ, and more with IV sedation. Open to new grads and experienced surgeons who want clinical autonomy, an established referral base, and a seasoned surgical team.
Phlebotomist – $19.50/hr
- Employer: OneBlood
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50/hour
Hands‑on role drawing blood and collecting components while following FDA and AABB standards. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, can handle moderate lifting and mobile-bus work, and want to work directly with donors in a mission‑driven setting.
Travel RN – PCU (Auto Offer)
- Employer: Hopes forever
- Location: Cape Coral, FL
- Type: Travel contract
- Pay: $65–$70/hour, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hour day or night shifts
PCU travel RN contract with an auto-offer setup, plus some paid time off. You’ll need 2 years’ experience, BLS, and NIHSS, and you must live 50+ miles away (no locals) to qualify as a traveler.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers and agencies have similar openings they can match you with.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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