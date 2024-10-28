Open in App
    • Cape Cod Times

    The ground game and more: Vote for the Cape and Islands Football Player of the Week

    By Courtney Jacobs, Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

    High school sports fans can vote for which football players they think were standouts during the previous week.

    The polls will be open from Monday through Sunday. The winners will be announced every Monday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

    Rules of the Road

    Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

    Last week's winner

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E7so2_0wP8ACST00

    Ben Squarcia, Mashpee

    Squarcia became the second Falcon (Logan Willis) to win a poll this season with 61% of the votes. He finished with two touchdowns in a 29-21 win over Hull.

    This week's candidates

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PsGr_0wP8ACST00

    Jayden Barber, Dennis-Yarmouth

    Barber completed 11-of-23 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-35 win over Durfee. He also had 110 yards rushing and a touchdown

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7qoj_0wP8ACST00

    James Barnicle, Dennis-Yarmouth

    Barnicle caught four passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and forced and recovered a fumble to preserve the lead in the fourth.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrM04_0wP8ACST00

    Kyle Coffin, Barnstable

    Coffin rushed for 105 yards and two scores on 21 carries in a loss to La Salle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIWGD_0wP8ACST00

    Tre'Chaun Days, Falmouth

    Days threw and ran for a touchdown in a loss to Gloucester.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPaKi_0wP8ACST00

    Jayson Dyer, Barnstable

    Dyer rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a loss to La Salle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSqE9_0wP8ACST00

    Owen McElroy, Sandwich

    McElroy ran the ball 10 times for 39 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-22 win over Norwell.

    Ben Squarcia, Mashpee

    Squarcia had 17 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns on offense, and added seven tackles and one sack on defense.

    Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times. You can contact him at cjacobs@capecodonline.com and follow him on X: @CJ_Journalist .

    Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans .

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: The ground game and more: Vote for the Cape and Islands Football Player of the Week

