Welcome to our latest Cape Cod and Islands High School Player of the Week Poll.

High school sports fans can vote for which football players they think were standouts during the previous week.

The polls will be open from Monday through Sunday. The winners will be announced every Monday along with the new poll. Votes are unlimited.

Rules of the Road

Votes must be cast via the Cape Cod Times website/mobile sites. Votes submitted via email and social media will NOT be accepted. To vote for this week’s Player of the Week, scroll down on this page.

Last week's winner

Ben Squarcia, Mashpee

Squarcia became the second Falcon (Logan Willis) to win a poll this season with 61% of the votes. He finished with two touchdowns in a 29-21 win over Hull.

This week's candidates

Jayden Barber, Dennis-Yarmouth

Barber completed 11-of-23 passes for 215 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-35 win over Durfee. He also had 110 yards rushing and a touchdown

James Barnicle, Dennis-Yarmouth

Barnicle caught four passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, and forced and recovered a fumble to preserve the lead in the fourth.

Kyle Coffin, Barnstable

Coffin rushed for 105 yards and two scores on 21 carries in a loss to La Salle.

Tre'Chaun Days, Falmouth

Days threw and ran for a touchdown in a loss to Gloucester.

Jayson Dyer, Barnstable

Dyer rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a loss to La Salle.

Owen McElroy, Sandwich

McElroy ran the ball 10 times for 39 yards and three touchdowns in a 25-22 win over Norwell.

Ben Squarcia, Mashpee

Squarcia had 17 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns on offense, and added seven tackles and one sack on defense.

Courtney Jacobs is the Sports Editor for the Cape Cod Times.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: The ground game and more: Vote for the Cape and Islands Football Player of the Week