Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts dropped for the week ending Oct. 19 compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 5,214 in the week ending Oct. 19, down from 5,702 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 227,000 for that same timeframe, down 15,000 claims from 242,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Florida saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 67.9%. Nebraska, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 47.1%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report .

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Unemployment claims in Massachusetts declined. Here are the latest numbers.