'Unfunded mandate.' Free tuition is good, so what's the problem at Cape community college?

The state Legislature spent millions in 2024 to bring free community college to every member of the commonwealth. But as an influx of students flood Cape Cod Community College in West Barnstable, professors say the state should have also invested in the faculty and staff essential to the college’s operations.

“It’s almost an unfunded mandate,” said Claudine Barnes , a professor at the college and the president of Massachusetts Community College Council , the statewide union representing community colleges. “It was a system that was in trouble even before MassReconnect and MassEducate.”

For Barnes, the solution is simple: “Give people wages they can actually live on, give them workloads that are actually manageable so that we can best serve the students of this state, who will then, in turn, serve the state.”

MassEducate , introduced in July, covers the full cost of community college tuition and fees for eligible students. It follows the MassReconnect program, which is free community college for adults over 25 without a college degree .

Since the fall of 2023, Cape Cod Community College has seen a 25% increase in student enrollment, according to Patrick Stone, the college’s director of strategic communications and marketing. The influx of students has only worsened problems professors said they have seen for years — faculty and staff are overworked and underpaid, and the college relies heavily on part-time faculty.

MassEducate is a step in the right direction, said Michael Bejtlich, a business professor for about 30 years at the college. “The problem is, I don't think that there's been enough attention made to what kind of resources and support are needed to make it a sustainable endeavor.”

Current pay for community college instructors

At the community college, full-time community college professors make 70% less than those in California and 50% less than those in New York, according to a salary study released by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, the largest teacher’s union in the state.

The base salary for a full-time faculty member with a master’s degree at the college is $54,820 and the average salary of a full-time faculty member is $68,324, according to union data. Staffing at community colleges decreased 4% between 2020 and 2022, according to a 2024 report from the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges , which represents the 15 state-funded community colleges.

“For years, not only have all of the community colleges been chronically underfunded, but our salaries also have been historically low,” Barnes said.

Lisa Heller Boragine, a professor of communication at the college, said faculty would receive higher pay at Barnstable High School, where the average salary is $85,472 as of 2021.

“One of the most important things that we can do is have more full-time faculty, and in order to have more full-time faculty, we need to be able to hire people at a living wage,” said Boragine, the vice-president of the Cape Cod Community College Association , the college’s union chapter.

Legislator: 'Fully awake' to the work that needs to be done

The Legislature is “fully awake” to the work that needs to be done at the colleges, said state Sen. Jo Comerford, D-Northampton, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Higher Education . The last session saw “historic levels of funding” for higher education, she said, but students also need more advising help and coaching.

“This is all real,” Comerford said. “Nothing about this is simple.”

Lawmakers started two commissions to recommend solutions to support the colleges and faculty and staff — Public Higher Education Capital Needs Working Group and Higher Education Quality and Affordability Commission .

'On the backs of part-time people'

Still, Bejtlich, president of the college’s union chapter, said the college relies on part-time faculty to support new students, many of whom are less prepared for college.

“We're trying to do this effort in an unsustainable way on the backs of part-time people,” Bejtlich said. “There aren't enough of us to do the job that really needs to be done.”

Nate Mackinnon , the executive director of the Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges, said while the community colleges “regularly” have failed searches for new faculty candidates due to salaries, more time and resources are needed to solve these issues.

Building on the success of MassEducate

“The Legislature paid off what they felt they could do this year reasonably, amongst all kinds of competing demands,” Mackinnon said. “The fact that they chose universal free community college for our state is incredible. That money could have easily gone to something else.”

State Sen. Julian Cyr , D-Provincetown, said adjunct and part-time faculty are “underpaid” in higher education across the state, but he is “hopeful” after MassEducate’s “phenomenal success.”

“We've been trying to find a way to bring up wages for educators, particularly adjuncts and part-time faculty, at community colleges and actually across the faculty,” Cyr said. “MassEducate, given its success, provides an opportunity for us to make some headway on those investments.”

College, state responds

At the West Barnstable campus, Stone said the college is confined to the collective bargaining agreements established between the union and the state for salaries but is assessing where more faculty and staff are needed.

Faculty have started bargaining with the state for a new contract this fall, which is limited by parameters set by Gov. Maura Healey, and plan to advocate for salaries similar to community college educators in other states and an adjusted workload, according to union documents .

“Faculty bring life-changing opportunities to community college students, and we’re committed to a fair contract that recognizes their contributions while also meeting budget criteria,” a spokesperson for the state Department of Higher Education wrote in an email.

