Northern lights, Roadhouse Cafe reopens: Cape Cod Times top stories of the week

The Cape Cod Times news roundup is back this week with lots of interesting stories. The most recent assortment of news updates and happenings include mesmerizing aerial photos of the Cape and Islands , tips on carving the best jack-o-lantern from a Guinness World Record champ, and the latest count of North Atlantic right whales.

News has been happening on and off the court/playing field in sports too, with the release of a beloved Dennis-Yarmouth basketball coach , as well as the latest team rankings and player of the week .

Here's a look at the most popular stories of the week on the Cape Cod Times website.

Real estate transaction fee

Could adding a transaction fee to real estate sales help fund affordable housing within the community? That was the idea behind Gov. Maura Healey's proposal for a local option transfer fee as part of her $4.1 billion housing bill last year. The fee would have given communities the option to adopt a real estate transaction fee of 0.5% to 2% on part of a property sale over $1 million.

Ultimately, the House later dropped the proposal from a revamped version of the bill. But the state's top housing official, Edward Augustus, told Cape and Islands housing supporters at the annual Housing to Protect Cape Cod conference to keep advocating for legislation that would allow Massachusetts cities and towns to adopt a real estate transaction fee on pricey home sales.

Click the link to read the full story and find out who else is backing the idea.

More: Real estate transaction fee a focus at Cape Cod housing summit. Here's what was said.

Northern Lights show

Cape Cod Times photographer Steve Heaslip found a great spot to catch the recent G4 solar storm that resulted in what Heaslip called "likely the best aurora borealis sky show I have ever seen."

Keeping his location a secret, Heaslip added, "I still managed to catch some action — lucky to find a dark sky spot, which can be tricky as there always seems to be a streetlight hanging over most beach parking lots with wide views of the night sky."

Click the link to read Heaslip's full account of the experience.

More: Photo Shoot: Night Sky Drama

Hyannis mural of civil rights activist rejected

A Hyannis mural that would have honored civil rights activist Eugenia Fortes has been rejected by the Hyannis Main Street Waterfront Historic District Commission .

"They asked us to make changes to the design that would accommodate the Commission's vision of what was appropriate, and they still turned their back on the project," said Mary George, The Cordial Eye co-executive director.

The piece would have been painted at 436-438 Main St. At five commission meetings since August, members suggested the mural be more inclusive, and infused with maritime and colonial history.

Read the full story by clicking the link and find out what other requests the commission made that involved the Kennedys.

More: 'Cape Cod is not just the Kennedys.' Hyannis mural of civil rights activist rejected. Why?

Popular Cape venue reopens

After four years of being shuttered , Roadhouse Cafe in Hyannis ― where actors and athletes gathered to watch jazz great Lou Colombo and his friends jam ― is open again, this time with new owners.

The vibe is still there, and so is the food.

“We do mostly Italian cuisine with a lot of dishes historically found on the Roadhouse menu, like the chicken homard,” said co-owner Ricardo “Ricky” Conrado. “We specialize in prime steaks and seafood.”

Conrado said the restaurant has a piano player now and he is going before Barnstable’s licensing officials Oct. 23 seeking permission to host multiple musicians.

Click the link to read the full story and find out what else to expect at the revamped Roadhouse Cafe.

More: Roadhouse Cafe reopens in Hyannis: New owners, old vibe, after four years shuttered

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Northern lights, Roadhouse Cafe reopens: Cape Cod Times top stories of the week