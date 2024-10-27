Open in App
    OPINION: Assembly of Delegates deputy speaker calls for a 'yes' vote on Question 6

    By Cape Cod Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UT2Aa_0wO32Fe700

    A “yes” vote on Ballot Question 6 will enable the delegate you elect to fully perform their duties under the County Charter. A broader examination of the County Charter will take place next year, but changes would not be implemented until at least November 2026 — two more budget cycles.

    Barnstable County government is very much like a town government. It has an Assembly of Delegates made up of one person from each town that acts as a legislature to make the laws, like town meetings and the Barnstable town council. It has an executive branch made up of three commissioners who carry out the laws like town select board members. It has a special act home rule charter passed by the state legislature and approved by County voters which sets out the rules like town charters. Unfortunately, the County Commissioners have routinely spent your money on lawyers who use the charter’s vague language and legal loopholes to keep fiscal decision making solely in the commissioners’ hands. A YES vote on Ballot Question 6 will clarify the charter language and close this loophole.

    The Assembly provides critical budget oversight – one of the important checks and balances in County government. The sustainable spending approved by the Assembly has contributed to Barnstable County’s recently upgraded bond rating (AA+). The Barnstable County budget has needed intense scrutiny for the past several years, beginning when the County experienced an influx of money due to COVID impacts (a major source of County government funding is through an excise tax on all property sales). County commissioners proposed a bloated budget 12% higher than the previous year. The Assembly did not support the unsustainable spending level and $800,000 was cut from the budget. Since then, the Commissioners have used the language loophole to interfere with the Assembly’s ability to perform its duties under the Charter.

    Fifteen members of the Assembly held open meetings about Ballot Question 6, sent the question to the Commissioners in August 2023, requested that neutral language about the question be distributed, and informed Town Managers and many Select Boards. The County Commissioners refused to act. They prevented the County Clerk from sending the question to the Secretary of the Commonwealth for months. Voters should be trusted to make decisions about the charter at the polls.

    Residents deserve the full fiscal checks and balances provided in the charter now and Question 6 will help do that. Ballot Question 6 has fiscal consequences for Cape Cod residents and will restore the division of powers between the executive and legislative branches of County government to what the charter’s framers intended. A YES vote will restore the Assembly’s full authority under the Charter to amend the County’s budget from what has been proposed by the executive branch.

    Vote yes on Question 6 so the Assembly of Delegates can fully carry out its lawful duties as outlined in the County Charter and efficiently represent all residents of Cape Cod.

    Randi Potash (Chatham)

    Deputy Speaker, Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: OPINION: Assembly of Delegates deputy speaker calls for a 'yes' vote on Question 6

