Ballot Question 3 will help rideshare drivers unionize. Here's why they say that matters.

BOSTON — As the sun sets over Boston, Seng Yang, a 32-year-old Chinese immigrant, has just finished the first half of his long workday behind the wheel. For the past two years, Yang has driven 10 to 12 hours a day to support his family, including his 6-year-old child. But lately, the job that once helped him provide a stable income is becoming harder to manage.

The challenges facing rideshare drivers like Yang are compounded by the constant fear of deactivation.

"Sometimes, they suspend your account for the smallest reasons," Yang says. "For those who don't speak English well or are older, resolving these issues can feel impossible."

Yang’s story is all too familiar to Karen Chen, executive director of the Chinese Progressive Association . She has seen countless immigrant drivers face deactivation without any real chance to defend themselves.

“We've seen drivers deactivated with no opportunity to share their side of the story,” Chen says. “Reactivating an account can take months, and during that time, they have no income.” She adds that language barriers often worsen the problem, leading to miscommunication with passengers and difficulties navigating the app's support systems.

Massachusetts rideshare drivers face being deactivated

But it’s not just immigrant drivers who are affected. Roxana Rivera, a leader in SEIU 32BJ and an advocate for ballot Question 3 , said during a live radio interview at GBH that unfair deactivation is one of the biggest issues rideshare drivers face.

“Drivers are often deactivated without a fair process,” Rivera explains. “We need a system that gives drivers a voice while ensuring passenger safety.”

The problem of deactivation is often linked to the algorithmic systems that rideshare companies rely on.

Monideepa Tarafdar, a professor at UMass Amherst , notes that while these algorithms manage large-scale operations efficiently, they can sometimes miss the subtleties of human interaction.

“They can sometimes fail to account for the complex, nuanced nature of human interactions. This can lead to unfair outcomes for drivers, particularly in cases where context and nuance are crucial for understanding a situation,” Tarafdar explains.

For example, a driver might be deactivated after a passenger complains about a longer route, but the algorithm might fail to recognize that the driver was simply avoiding traffic or following the passenger’s request.

Why do rideshare drivers want to unionize

One of the underlying issues is that, currently, rideshare drivers in Massachusetts are classified as independent contractors. This classification significantly limits their ability to unionize or collectively bargain. Under the National Labor Relations Act , only employees have the legal right to unionize. Independent contractors, like Yang and many other drivers, are excluded from these protections.

This classification has been a hotly debated issue across the country. In 2020, then-Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey sued Uber and Lyft, arguing that drivers should be classified as employees under state law. A settlement was reached in June, with Uber agreeing to pay $148 million and Lyft paying $27 million.

The settlement also established a minimum wage of $32.50 per hour for drivers, along with benefits like paid sick leave. However, the settlement didn’t change drivers' classification as independent contractors, which means they still cannot unionize.

Ballot Question 3 would pave way to unionize

Question 3 seeks to address this issue. If passed, it would create a new category of “Transportation Network Drivers” under Massachusetts law, allowing these drivers to unionize and collectively bargain, even though they remain classified as independent contractors under federal law.

If Massachusetts passes this measure, it would become the first state to allow rideshare drivers to unionize, potentially setting a precedent for other states.

In addition to deactivation, many drivers, including Yang, feel they have no control over pricing.

“I’ve noticed that fares have gone up for passengers,” Yang says. “But we don’t see any of that increase in our earnings. A trip that used to cost $15 to $20 now costs $25 to $28, but our pay hasn’t changed.”

Yang’s frustration is shared by drivers across Massachusetts and beyond. A Bloomberg investigation recently revealed that Uber and Lyft exploited a loophole in New York City’s pay formula, denying drivers millions of dollars in wages. According to the report, the companies prevented drivers from logging into their apps, effectively erasing some of their work time from the record.

Rivera notes that most rideshare drivers work full-time hours. “Eighty percent of trips are completed by full-time drivers,” she says. “Many have to work 60 to 70 hours a week just to make ends meet.”

Opposition to Question 3

While Question 3 has garnered significant support, it has also faced criticism.

The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance Foundation argues that the measure violates the requirement that ballot initiatives focus on a single issue and that it exceeds its stated goal of allowing drivers to unionize.

And some drivers oppose the question because they feel it doesn’t go far enough.

"This ballot initiative would maintain independent contractor status … Another issue for us is that it does not include delivery drivers," Kelly Cobb-Lemire of Massachusetts Drivers United told NBC10. “All of those workers deserve to be classified as employees and entitled to all the benefits and protections.”

For thousands of other drivers, the outcome of this ballot question could be life-changing. If it passes, it could provide protections against unfair deactivation and give drivers a voice in the pricing and compensation systems that directly affect their livelihoods. If it fails, drivers like Yang will continue navigating a system where they have little control over their working conditions or pay.

Yang’s latest challenge? Getting his car repaired after a recent accident. He’s now battling with insurance companies and trying to settle the issue with the other driver.

“Never mind,” he says with a sigh. “I’ll just consider myself unlucky.”

